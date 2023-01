epa10264094 A Russian policeman (C, rear) stands at the site of a car explosion near the 'ZaTV' broadcaster building in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, southeastern Ukraine, 25 October 2022. At least five people were injured after a car exploded near the building of the 'ZaTV' television company in the city of Melitopol, said journalist Alexander Malkevich, a member of the Russian Public Chamber who oversees the work of the television company. EPA-EFE/STRINGER