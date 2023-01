epa10423777 Damaged apartment blocks in the town of Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 22 January 2023. Lyman was re-captured by Ukraine's armed forces in October. Before the beginning of active combat action population of Lyman was around 41,000. After being under Russian occupation, without electricity, water and gas supply, infrastructure is slowly renewing. Russian troops entered Ukraine terriroty on 24 February 2022, starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK