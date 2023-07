PRODUCTION - 30 May 2023, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Schwerin: An elderly woman stands at the sales counter in the Regenbogen pharmacy and fills a prescription. Around a third of people in Germany have recently had problems buying medicines. This is the result of a survey commissioned by the German Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers. According to the survey, 35 percent of respondents have experienced difficulties or shortages when buying medicines in the past twelve months / Profimedia Images