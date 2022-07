epa10046644 A destroyed holiday hotel after shelling hit the small town of Serhiivka near Odesa, southern Ukraine, 01 July 2022. At least 19 people were killed and 38 others injured, including six children, after overnight shelling hit a nine-story building and two holiday hotels in Serhiivka, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, Odesa region, the state emergency service said in a statement on 01 July. EPA-EFE/STR