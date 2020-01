epa08167861 A handout photo made available by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows firefighters at a scene of a helicopter crash in the hills above Calabasas, California, USA, 26 January 2020. According to media reports, US NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash on 26 January 2020, along with four other people. The helicopter crashed and burst into flames amid foggy weather conditions above calabasas, LA County, USA. Kobe Bryant was 41. EPA-EFE/LA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES