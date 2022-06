epa09989506 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a joint press conference with Sweden's Prime Minister Andersson in Stockholm, Sweden, 01 June 2022. The agenda for their bilateral meeting includes the security situation in Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the green transition. Guterres is in Stockholm where he will attend the Stockholm+50 Conference, scheduled for 02 and 03 June. The conference is taking place 50 years after the first UN conference on the human environment (the Stockholm Conference) and aims to accelerate the transition to more sustainable societies. EPA-EFE/SOREN ANDERSSON SWEDEN OUT