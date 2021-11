Attending Physician Louise Sameby with a newly admitted patient at the intensive care unit at Ostra Hospital in Gothenburg, Sweden. The intensive care units have started to fill up with COVID-19 patients again. Working in the ICU is heavy, both physically and mentally. Covid-19 ICU, Ostra Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden - 10 Nov 2020,Image: 569205832, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia