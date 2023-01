Handout file photo dated May 11, 2016 shows U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, move to their battle position in a M1 Abrams tank during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge in Grafenwoehr, Germany. Multiple European nations for the first time answered President Volodymyr Zelensky’s longstanding call to supply modern battle tanks to Kyiv. France, Poland and the United Kingdom have pledged to soon send tanks for the Ukrainian military to use in its efforts to protect itself from Russia. Finland is considering following suit.