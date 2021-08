epa09424781 Taliban members check vehicles at the entrance to the Green Zone where most of the embassies are situated in Kabul, Afghansitan, 22 August 2021. Pakistan offered a special package of transit visa to Afghan diplomats and high officials upon their arrival at Islamabad, as the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul continued to extend consular services for Pakistanis, Afghans, and nationals of other countries and help them leave the country. The Afghan interim council, formed to assist in the power transfer following President Ashraf Ghani's escape, has met several Taliban leaders to discuss issues related to control and security during the transition process. Fighting and violence have significantly decreased in Afghanistan with the surrender of the government troops and the resounding victory of the Taliban. EPA-EFE/STRINGER