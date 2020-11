Topul celor mai sigure țări în care să locuiești în perioada pandemiei. România, deasupra Franței, dar după Irak

epa08842775 A health worker dressed in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) looks out of a bus as overseas Australians arrive for mandatory 14-day hotel quaratine at the Pacific Hotel in Canberra, Australia, 26 November 2020. Around 150 Australians have been repatriated on a government-facilitated flight from Singapore and will undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT