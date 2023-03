epa03643525 Employees of Transparency International Russia work in their office in central Moscow, Russia, 28 March 2013. Russian authorities searched the Moscow offices of corruption watchdog Transparency International Russia and Human Rights Watch and other prominent advocacy groups on 27 March. Russian officials on 27 March searched the Moscow office of Human Rights Watch, intensifying a crackdown on foreign non-government groups operating in the country. 'There has been a wave of inspections and we got swept up in it,' said Rachel Denber, the New York-based rights group's deputy director for Europe. Russia last year branded all non-government groups based in the country that receive Western funding for political work as 'foreign agents.' Authorities have knocked on the doors of at least 30 groups in Moscow in the past two weeks, said Human Rights Watch. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV