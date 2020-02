epa06849272 Railway workers prepare the first block train for departure from Shijiazhuang, China to Moscow, Russia in Smart Port of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, 29 June 2018. Launch of the China Railway Express China-Europe line is part of implementing national 'One Belt One Road' initiative and beginning of Smart Port development. South-Central Hebei Smart Port in Shijiazhuang city is connected with several Chinese national highways, airports, railways and high-speed railways and will continue to develop as national and international hub for future transport. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI