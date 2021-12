epa08905597 Romanian nurse Mihaela Anghel (L), 26, compresses the syringe sting on her hand after having the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the COVID-19 at Matei Bals Hospital in Bucharest, Romania, 27 December 2020. Mihaela, a nurse at the Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases, is the first person in Romania to receive the new vaccine. She was part of the medical team that on February 27, 2020 took over the first patient in Romania infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.Romania started a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the morning on 27 December 2020. Some 12.5 million doses of the vaccine were shipped to European countries after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light to the EU to start COVID-19 vaccinations in the coming days using shot jointly developed by US company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. EPA-EFE/DANIEL MIHAILESCU/ POOL AFP POOL