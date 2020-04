HAJJAH, March 3, 2020 Children are seen at a displaced camp in Haradh District of Hajjah province, Yemen, March 3, 2020. The United Nations says about 80 percent of the Yemeni population are in need of life-saving support. The war in Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, displaced over 3 million, cut public sector wages and pushed the country to the brink of famine..TO GO WITH ''Feature: Children first victims when famine knocks Yemen's doors'' (Photo by Mohammed ALwafi/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Nie Yunpeng/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)