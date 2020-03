epa08326688 A five-year-old girl sticks a rainbow made of colorful pieces of paper to a window in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, 27 March 2020. Children across the world are placing rainbows in the windows of their houses to help keep others entertained during the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. The rainbows are designed to entertain children as they go on daily walks with their parents. The movement has been dubbed 'The Rainbow Trail'. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS