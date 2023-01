Zelenski, în lacrimi la ceremonia funerară organizată pentru oficialii care au murit în elicopterul prăbuşit la Brovarî. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C), and his wife Olena Zelenska (L) pay their respects during a funeral ceremony for victims of the 18 January helicopter crash, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 21 January 2023. At least 14 people died in a helicopter crash in Brovary on 18 January 2023, among them Internal Affairs minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin, and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuri Lubkovych. EPA-EFE/OLEG PEREVERZEV