More teaser footage has emerged of Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey die to air on Sunday, march 7, in the USA.She is seen accusing the British Royal Family of "perpetuating falsehoods'" about her and husband Prince Harry .The Duchess of Sussex ,39, alls her husband's family "The Firm" in the new 30-second trailer and blames the royals for her choice to speak out about them.Winfrey asks Markle: "How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?"Meghan replies: "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us."And , if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already."Prince Harry is not featured in the new clip.