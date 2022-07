epaselect epa10013747 Costa Rican fans celebrate after their team qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup; in San Jose, Costa Rica, 14 June 2022. The Costa Rican soccer team qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after beating New Zealand 1-0 in the CONCACAF-OFC playoff, played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas