Cât costă o cameră de hotel pe perioada Cupei Mondiale din Qatar. Prețurile au fost plafonate

September 25, 2019, Doha, QATAR: 190925 Exterior view of Ezdan Hotel where the Swedish national team are staying, and from which the Norwegian national team left because of in their view unsanitary conditions, ahead of the IAAF World Athletics Championships on September 25, 2019 in Doha..Photo: Joel Marklund / BILDBYRÃ…N / kod JM / 88028.BBENG athletics track & field friidrott friidrett IAAF World Athletics Championships Athletics World Championship VM friidrotts-VM Sverige Sweden Norge Norway hotell exteriör (Credit Image: © Joel Marklund/Bildbyran via ZUMA Press)