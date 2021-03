epa08779905 (FILE) - Barcelona FC President Josep Maria Bartomeu during the presentation of Dutch coach Ronald Koeman as the club's new head coach in Barcelona, Spain, 19 August 2020 (re-issued 28 October 2020). Bartomeu resigned from his position as Barcelona president on 27 October 2020 together with the rest of the board. He also announced before leaving his position that Barcelona has accepted the invitation to join a proposed European Super League. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia