epa06270502 Nasser Fahad Al Khater, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar's Assistant Secretary General of Tournament Affairs Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, poses for photographers during an interview granted to Agencia Efe as he takes part in the second day of World Football Summit (WFS) in Madrid, Spain, 17 October 2017. Al Khater said that Qatar prepares 'an unique' World Cup championship, running from 21 November to 18 December 2022. More than 90 speakers take part in the summit, the World's biggest soccer industry congress, running from 16 to 17 October 2017. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez