Nobel Peace Prize awarded journalist Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the influential Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta exits the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation building after hearing in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Supreme Court ruled to shut the website of Novaya Gazeta, Russia's top leading independent newspaper that has been sharply critical of the Kremlin, a verdict that follows an earlier ruling to revoke its license / Profimedia Images