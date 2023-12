Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link from his penal colony during court hearings over the extremism criminal case against him at the Russia's Supreme Court in Moscow on June 22, 2023. A Russian court ordered on June 19, 2023, that the trial for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny be held behind closed doors as he faces extremism charges that could see his time in prison extended for decades. The case comes more than a year into Russia's full-scale offensive in Ukraine, which unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on the Kremlin's critics, with many now in exile or in jail. President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic is being tried at the maximum security prison where he is jailed: IK-6 penal colony, some 250 kilometres (155 miles) east of Moscow / Profimedia Images