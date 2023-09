Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, seen on a TV screen as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service from the colony in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, during a hearing at the Russian Supreme Court in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Navalny, who has been behind bars since 2021, has filed a lawsuit contesting prison regulations that, according to him, bar him from using prison jargon under the threat of solitary confinement. Russia's Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the politician's complaint / Profimedia Images