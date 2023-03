Members of the 'Azov' unit of the National Guard of Ukraine hold torches as they attend the event in memory of the 'Azov' fighters who lost their lives defending Ukraine, at Sophia Square, in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 13 November 2022. Members of Azov Regiment together with relatives and friends of those Azov fighters who were killed attended the event. During the siege of Mariupol, Azov played an important role in the city's defense. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY