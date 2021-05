Un automat de pizza din Roma i-a indignat pe italieni: „Teribil”

Delivery of pizza in the automatic pizzeria, express pizzas in just 3 minutes h24. In Via Catania 2 in Rome, has been installed Mr. Go Pizza the automatic pizza dispenser in Italy. It is a machine capable of kneading, dressing and cooking a pizza in just 3 minutes and returning it to the customer in the box ready to be enjoyed. The ingredients are of the highest quality, carefully chosen and monitored from time to time through a remote system that allows you to check the quantities of product in the machine and the expiry date for each in order to always offer the guarantee of excellence ,Rome, ITALY-29-04-2021//AGFEDITORIAL_18350016/2104291847/Credit:Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF/SIPA/2104291849,Image: 608599595, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia