Patron, cățelul care a ajutat la neutralizarea a sute de mine, a fost decorat de președintele Zelenski

epa09928986 A picture taken during a trip organized by the Ukrainian interior ministry shows dog Patron, trained to search for explosives, during demining works at the Gostomel airfield near Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 05 May 2022. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK