Cel puțin trei morți și mai mulți răniți, după ce un tren a deraiat în statul american Montana

epa09488871 A view of a derailed Amtrak train, outside of Joplin, Montana, USA, 25 September 2021. According to a statement from Amtrak, the train was en route to Seattle after departing from Chicago, with 146 passengers and 16 crew members onboard. According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Department, three people died in the accident. The cause of the accident is not known at this time. EPA-EFE/Jacob Cordeiro EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES