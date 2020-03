March 24, 2020, Vilnius, Lithuania: ALL PHOTOS WERE TAKEN WITH CONSENT AND WITH PERMISSION TO SHARE IMAGES**..A photographer has used his drone to capture images of people quarantined in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic...The heartwarming photos show how Lithuanian families are spending their time in lockdown, away from the outside world...Photographer Adas Vasiliauskas explained how due the cancellation of his usual advertising photography jobs he decided to make the most of social distancing and show how people are brought together in a time of isolation...Adas explains: ''At first I thought of offering to shoot people with a telephoto lens, but then I remembered I use a drone in my wedding photography and the drone is a totally zero-human-contact way to capture things.'..''I shot a few of my friends, the photos gained a lot of likes, and the project took off.''..The images show the various ways people are keeping themselves entertained during the pandemic, ranging from playing dress up with their children to sunbathing on rooftops...''I started this project to give people a chance to brighten their day in this negative corona information environment.' Adas continues...''I believe that these funny photos remind everyone that sitting quarantined at home can be fun too. And, of course, to remind everybody that you need to keep your social distance during these times.''..Where: Vilnius, Lithuania.When: 24 Mar 2020.Credit: Adas VasiliauskasCover Images..**EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MATERIALS ONLY TO BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH EDITORIAL STORY. THE USE OF THESE MATERIALS FOR ADVERTISING, MARKETING OR ANY OTHER COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. MATERIAL COPYRIGHT REMAINS WITH ADAS VASILIAUSKAS. (Credit Image: © COVER Images via ZUMA Press)