epa06951407 An Iranian street money exchanger holds US dollars and Euro banknotes at a street in Tehran, Iran, 15 August 2018. Media reported that Iran currency continue losing against US dollar and major western currencies. US has re-imposed sanctions against Iran on 06 August 2018 and conflict between Iran and US still going on, as Iran facing economic crises. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH