epaselect epa10485974 Members of NGO Avaaz and Ukrainian refugees place kids' teddy bears and toys at Schuman Roundabout in front of European institutions in Brussels, Belgium, 23 February 2023. According to the organizers, the event was to bring to attention the reported claim of abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET