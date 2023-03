epaselect epa09787717 A woman holds a Vladimir Putin portrait as she takes part in the Human Cordon for Peace in Ukraine gathered in front of Belem Presidential Palace, in Lisbon, Portugal, 26 February 2022. People all over the world held vigils and demonstrations for peace in the Ukraine and against Russian troops invading the country. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO ANTUNES