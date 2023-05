Russian opposition figure and former mayor of Yekaterinburg Yevgeny Roizman, accused of "discrediting" the army for comments on Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, speaks to the media after his verdict hearing at a court in Yekaterinburg on May 19, 2023. Russia on May 19 fined prominent Kremlin critic Yevgeny Roizman for comments he made about the Ukraine conflict, a lenient sentence in a string of trials targeting opposition figures.,Image: 777286131, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no