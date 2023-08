The hawk holds onto it's prey as the tiny birds attack Red Tailed Hawk is attacked by a pair of Kingbirds, Lake Elsinore, California, America - 21 Oct 2009 This huge hawk tried to land in a tree to devour its sizeable prey - but was forced to flee when it was attacked by a pair of tiny Kingbirds nesting nearby. The smaller birds, which usually feed on insects, went on the offensive after the Red-tailed Hawk landed with a 5ft gopher snake in its talons. They managed to chase off the bird of prey, which had a 4ft wingspan, before launching a furious mid-air assault. The Kingbirds reacted because the hawk landed in an old nest just metres from where they had made theirs. Spurred on by their success, they managed to defend their nest when the female hawk tried to land again in the same tree. Amateur photographer Steve Shinn spent days watching the tree, near Lake Elsinore, California, USA, before he managed to capture the extraordinary scene. He said: "The hawk was sitting on a telegraph pole about 200 metres away. "Then she took off and tried to approach the tree only to be attacked by a pair of Kingbirds who had set up house only a few metres away. "The Kingbirds attacked from above and actually tried to land on the hawk's back and peck it. "The hawk was clearly struggling because the snake was so heavy." Steve, from Long Beach, California, said the hawk was scared off but, desperate to find a place to eat, it came back for more. He added: "The hawk tried twice to get to the nest but was repelled by the Kingbirds. "She was forced to land on the ground while she rested for her next attempt - but each time she approached, the Kingbirds were ready to repel her. "A male hawk seemed to try some diversionary and support tactics but he too was outgunned by the highly Kingbirds."...,Image: 231557662, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no