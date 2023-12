After almost a decade on the frontline, the city is a wreck, with just 1,200 people left, but it remains of huge symbolic value. For two months, the Russian army has been trying to seize the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka. First, it launched a massive frontal assault. Dozens of pieces of equipment were destroyed. Then it dispatched armoured columns in different directions. Now, in a third wave, small groups of infantry are being sent to penetrate Ukrainian positions. Avdiivka has been on the frontline for almost a decade. In spring 2014, Russia staged a military takeover of Donetsk, the regional capital, 3 miles to the south-west and a 20-minute drive away. A tank stucked near Avdiivka. Profimedia Images