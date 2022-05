Încălzirea globală va accelera răspândirea virusurilor în următorii 50 de ani, spun oamenii de știință, care se așteaptă la o nouă pandemie în viitor

The Hong Kong government announced a five-day lockdown at Yat Kwai House, Kwai Chung Estate, Hong Kong China, on Friday, January 18, 2022. Around 2,700 residents will have to undergo home isolation and daily COVID-19 testing next Wednesday morning. Alan Siu/EYEPRESS COVID-19 lockdown, Hong Kong, China - 18 Jan 2022,Image: 655186830, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia