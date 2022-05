8185114 06.05.2022 A view shows the charred remnants of buildings destroyed by a fire in the city of Nazivaevsk, Omsk region, Russia. The regional department of the Emergencies Ministry activated the emergency mode due to strong winds with gusts of up to 25 meters per second and the complicated fire risk situation in the Omsk region.,Image: 689137258, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia