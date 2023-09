QUEZON CITY, Aug. 31, 2023 -- This photo shows firefighters and rescuers working at the site of a house fire in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. Fifteen people were killed in a fire that gutted a house in the Philippine capital region before dawn on Thursday, the Bureau of Fire Protection of the Philippine government said.,Image: 801680455, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no