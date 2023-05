MINSK, BELARUS - JUNE 14: Jailed Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich speaks during a press conference in Minsk, Belarus on June 14, 2021. Roman Protasevich detained involving in a “terrorist incident” after a Belarusian MIG-29 fighter jet scrambled to escort a Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS passing through Belarus' airspace while heading from Athens, Greece to Vilnius, Lithuania, forcing it to land in Minsk over a bomb threat on May 23. Stringer / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM