07.12.2022 Ivan Safronov, Roscosmos chief's aide and former journalist, attends a court session on the defense's complaint against his 22-year sentence in the case of high treason at the First Court of Appeal of General Jurisdiction, in Moscow, Russia. The court upheld the 22-year sentence to Safronov, so the verdict has entered into legal force, and now it is subject to execution, that is, the convict is transferred to the place of serving the sentence.