A handout photo made available by the Moscow City court press service shows Ivan Safronov (R), an advisor to the head of the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS, speaks with his defense as he stands in a defendant's cage prior to the announcement of his verdict at the Moscow city court in Moscow, Russia, 05 September 2022. Ivan Safronov, a former journalist for the Kommersant and then Vedomosti newspapers, was detained in Moscow on 07 July 2020 by the Federal Security Service (FSB) agents on suspicion of state treason. The Moscow City Court sentenced journalist Ivan Safronov to 22 years in a strict regime colony for high treason. EPA-EFE/MOSCOW CITY COURT PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES