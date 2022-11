A young couple seen standing under a street lamp on Deribasovskaya Street. The usually brightly lit main street of the city looks somewhat different due to the blackouts. On November 15, 2022, the Russian military carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure which in terms of the number of missiles fired - about 100 units, surpassed the attack on October 10 with 84 missiles and became the largest since the beginning of the war. Energy Minister German Galushchenko believes that this attack may have an impact not only on the energy system of Ukraine, but also on the energy systems of some neighboring countries. Through rocket fire from the side of the Russian Federation, behind the orders of NEK Ukrenergo, they carried out emergency lighting. This is a necessary job to balance the energy system and prevent accidents in the power plant. - Viacheslav Onyshchenko / SOPA Images//SOPAIMAGES_SOPA010185/Credit:SOPA Images/SIPA/2211170901/Credit:SOPA Images/SIPA/2211170915,Image: 738184848, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no