The Art of Elysium's 13th Annual Black Tie Artistic Experience 'Heaven' at The Palladium in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, on 04 January 2020. Photo: Vinnie Levine. 04 Jan 2020 Photo: Vinnie Levine.,Image: 491112098, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO Germany, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia