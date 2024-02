RUSSIA, LUGANSK PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC - FEBRUARY 3, 2024: A crane removes the wreckage of a car from the scene of a Ukrainian military strike on a bakery in Lisichansk, 70km northwest of Lugansk, two lives lost, six taken to hospital, up to 40 civilians allegedly trapped under the rubble. City of Lisichansk/TASS. THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED 3 February 2024 BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Profimedia Images