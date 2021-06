epa09224278 A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 lands in the Vilnius International Airport, in Vilnius, Lithuania, 23 May 2021. As Ryanair spokeswoman said, 'the aircraft carrying scores of passengers from Athens to Vilnius was diverted to the Belarusian capital under the escort of a Mig-29 fighter jet after its crew was notified by authorities in Minsk of a 'potential security threat on board'. A Ryanair flight from Athens, Greece to Vilnius, Lithuania, with Belarus' opposition journalist Roman Protasevich onboard, has been diverted and forced to land in Minsk on 23 May 2021, after alleged bomb threat. Protasevich was detained by Belarusian Police after landing, as Belarusian Human Rights Center 'Viasna' reports and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda demanded immediate release of Protasevich. EPA-EFE/STRINGER