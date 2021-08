epa08666882 A man wears a face-mask with an indigenous symbol, in Mexico City, Mexico, 12 September 2020 (issued 13 September 2020). The usually large masses of people wandering the Historic Downtown of Mexico City has turned for the pandemic in just some groups wearing face-masks. For the Independence month, National Symbols are depicted in their face-masks. Mexico celebrates its national holiday on 16 September. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez