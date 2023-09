13 September 2023, France, Straßburg: Ursula von der Leyen (CDU, EPP Group), President of the European Commission, stands in the European Parliament building and speaks. Note: Shot with a tilt lens and thus shifted focal plane. In her State of the Union 2023 speech, Commission President von der Leyen will outline the priorities and flagship initiatives for the coming year. It is the last speech of this legislative period in the run-up to the 2024 European elections / Profimedia Images