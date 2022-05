La compagnie Orbital Assembly annonce le premier hôtel dans l'espace. Orbital Assembly Corporation is making your family vacation fantasies come true — the group has announced plans to begin construction on Voyager Station, a luxury space hotel, in 2025. The interstellar resort, located in Earth's low orbit, may become operational as soon as 2027. The company has released renderings of the futuristic hotel illustrating 20 bookable “pods,” or rooms,” attached to a rotating, ferris wheel-like base. The hotel's constantly rotating frame will generate artificial gravity, crucial for a safe and enjoyable experience. Luxurious amenities include a movie theater, health spa, gym, multiple restaurants and concert venues. Earth-viewing lounges and bars will give occupants a novel view of their home planet. Orbital Assembly Corporation plans to sell stakes in the hotel to independent investors. According to a report by Space.com, the company will also offer Voyager Station as a training center for government-sponsored lunar missions.,Image: 603449293, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia