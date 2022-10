epa10234166 (L-R) Tore Ellingsen, Hans Ellegren and John Hassler members of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announce the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2022, during a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, 10 October 2022. On the screen (L-R) Ben S. Bernanke (USA), Douglas W. Diamond (USA) and Philip H. Dybvig (USA) who are awarded Sweden's Riksbank Prize in Economic Science in memory of Alfred Nobel. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND SWEDEN OUT