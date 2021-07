People enjoy the warm spring weather on the beach, in Scheveningen, Netherlands, on May 30, 2021. Don't forget to grab the sunscreen today, because even though we may not be used to it yet, the sun with a strength of 6 to 7 is insidiously strong. The 25 degrees will be tapped here and there next week and with an average of 23 degrees the weather is wonderful. Photo by Robin Utrecht /ABACAPRESS.COM